Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Garners assist in win
Gerbe produced a helper, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Gerbe started a sequence in the third period that ended with an Alexander Wennberg goal on a pass from Kevin Stenlund. That trio, which comprised the Blue Jackets' third line Saturday, combined for four points in the contest. For his part, Gerbe is up to six points, 18 shots on goal, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating in 10 appearances. He had played in just two NHL games in the previous three seasons, but the 32-year-old is showing he's still got some depth-scoring skill.
