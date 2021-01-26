Columbus assigned Gerbe to its taxi squad Tuesday.
Mikko Koivu (COVID-19 protocols) is set to make his season debut Tuesday against the Panthers, so the Blue Jackets are no longer in need of Gerbe's services up front. The 33-year-old winger picked up an assist in 9:36 of ice time in his 2020-21 debut Saturday against Tampa Bay.
