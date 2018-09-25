Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Hits waiver wire Monday
Gerbe was placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets on Monday, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The 31-year-old will end up at AHL Cleveland, assuming he isn't claimed by another organization. Gerbe has 396 games of NHL experience under his belt, but only two of them have come since 2015-16.
