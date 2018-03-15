Gerbe penned a two-year, two-way deal with Columbus on Thursday.

Gerbe spent time in both the NHL and AHL this season, along with playing for Geneve Servette of the Swiss league. The 30-year-old was pointless in his two appearances for the Blue Jackets this year, but has tallied 13 points in 18 minor-league contests with the Monsters. Fantasy owners can probably expect Gerbe to split time between leagues during the 2017-18 campaign as well, but should get a crack at a regular spot during training camp.