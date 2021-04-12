Gerbe was recalled from AHL Cleveland to the taxi squad Monday.
Gerbe has played just one NHL game this season, notching an assist over 9:36 of ice time. The 33-year-old will mainly serve as depth, and he'll stay in the bottom six if he draws into the lineup.
