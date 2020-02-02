Gerbe agreed to a two-year, two-way extension with the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Gerbe has been a fringe NHLer for most of his career, but he's making the most of his current opportunity in Columbus, with three goals and five assists in 16 games for the big club. Gerbe will have a $500,000 AHL salary in each season, with a $700,000 NHL salary in 2020-21 and $800,000 NHL salary in 2021-22.