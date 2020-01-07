Gerbe potted a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Gerbe has excelled with four points through seven games this season. The diminutive forward has added 15 shots on goal and 14 hits in a top-six role. A two-time 30-point earner, Gerbe could be playing his way into a longer stay with the parent club even after some of their injured forwards return, although he is currently up on an emergency basis.