Gerbe (groin) isn't traveling with the team on its three-game road trip, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Hedger relayed that Gerbe is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, and with sitting out the road trip, his next chance to return will be Feb. 12 against the Penguins. Ryan MacInnis figures to stay in the lineup while Gerbe sits out.