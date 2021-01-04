Gerbe (undisclosed) skated without limitations during Monday's practice, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Gerbe slotted in on a line with Kevin Stenlund and Eric Robinson. Having served as a healthy scratch often last year, the 33-year-old winger looks destined for a similar fate this season.
