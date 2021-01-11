Gerbe was placed on waivers Monday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

The veteran winger suited up for 30 games with the Jackets last season, scoring four goals and 10 points, but he was far more productive in the same number of games with AHL Cleveland, racking up eight goals and 25 points. Assuming he clears the waiver wire, Grebe should begin the campaign back with the Monsters.