Gerbe was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

After going pointless and averaging just 8:36 of ice time through two games with the Blue Jackets, Gerbe's services aren't needed anymore, especially since they just acquired center Mark Letestu in a trade from Edmonton. Gerbe, 30, has four 25-point NHL seasons under his belt, but his 5-foot-5, 178-pound stature steers many clubs elsewhere with the physicality of playoffs looming.