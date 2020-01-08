Gerbe potted a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Gerbe's second-period tally tied the game at two, and Zach Werenski put the Blue Jackets ahead for the first time just 1:12 later. Through eight games, Gerbe has five points, 16 shots on goal and 15 hits. That solid production could make the 32-year-old worth a look in DFS.