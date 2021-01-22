Gerbe was promoted to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday.
Gerbe has been with the Blue Jackets' taxi squad for the first five games of the campaign, but he could make his season debut as soon as Saturday against Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old winger tallied 10 points in 30 games last campaign.
