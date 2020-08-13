Gerbe was deemed unfit to play and will miss Thursday's Game 2 matchup against Tampa Bay.

Gerbe has played in just two of the Jackets' six postseason contests in which he recorded six hits, two shots and one block. With Cam Atkinson (undisclosed) also on the shelf, Columbus will inject both Emil Bemstrom and Devin Shore into the lineup Thursday. Even once healthy, Gerbe is far from a lock to make the lineup and could still find himself watching from the press box from time to time.