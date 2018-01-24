Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Signs one-year deal
Gerbe agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Wednesday.
Per NHL rules, Gerbe will be placed on waivers prior to his assignment to AHL Cleveland. Through 19 games with Geneve Servette of the Swiss League, the center has notched two goals, five helpers and 85 PIM. The 30-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 campaign when he was with Carolina. It seems unlikely the Boston College product signed with the Jackets to spend the season in the minors, so don't be surprised to see him get a look with Columbus sooner rather than later.
