Gerbe (groin) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Gerbe missed Saturday's practice, and head coach John Tortorella said he was "nicked up." However, according to Brian Hedger of NHL.com, Gerbe will miss 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain. Ryan MacInnis will get the first crack at Gerbe's spot in the lineup.