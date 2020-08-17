Gerbe (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay for Game 4 on Monday.
Gerbe served as a healthy scratch for several of the team's previous outings, so it shouldn't be a shock to see him unavailable, even if he was healthy. If he does play again this postseason, the winger is unlikely to see any significant ice time in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Skating with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Not on road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Dealing with minor injury•