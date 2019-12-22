Play

Gerbe was recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Sunday.

The Blue Jackets forward group has been crushed by injuries, so Gerbe will provide an extra body for Monday's road game against the Islanders. The 5-foot-4 forward last appeared in the NHL during the 2017-18 campaign where he dressed in two games with Columbus. He has eight goals and 25 points with AHL Cleveland this season.

