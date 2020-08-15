Gerbe (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play and will miss Saturday's Game 3 against the Lightning.
Gerbe will miss a second straight game due to this mystery injury. Cam Atkinson (undisclosed) is also unable to play, so Emil Bemstrom and Devin Shore will continue to manage bottom-six roles. Gerbe's next chance to gear up is Monday's Game 4.
