Blankenburg (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Blankenburg is with the Blue Jackets in Finland where they will play a pair of back-to-back games starting Friday. He was injured Oct. 23 in a game against the Rangers. Blankenburg has a goal and an assist in four contests this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Isn't available Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Ruled out versus Yotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Collects game-winning goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Looks good to go•