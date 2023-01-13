Blankenburg (lower body) is at practice Friday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Blankenburg left Thursday's game late in the third period with an apparent injury, but is fine and back at practice. It was his first game back in just over two months as Blankenburg suffered a broken ankle Nov. 10. He has two goals and an assist in eight games this season.
