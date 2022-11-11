Blankenburg will be out of action for 6-8 weeks after fracturing his ankle as well as a high ankle sprain Thursday.
Blackenburg had two goals and three points in seven games as the Blue Jackets lost their first defense pairing against the Flyers as Zach Werenski is likely out for the season with a separated shoulder and torn labrum.
