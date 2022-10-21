Blankenburg scored the go-ahead goal Thursday as the Blue Jackets completed a third-period rally to down the Predators 5-3.

Blankenburg, who entered Thursday with one goal in eight NHL games, benefited from the Predators twice failing to clear the puck out of their zone. The pinching 24-year-old defenseman received a cross-ice pass from Jakub Voracek and scored the eventual game-winner off a rising shot with 1:23 to go. The rookie also earned an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's goal that sparked the rally. It was Blankenburg's second career two-point game.