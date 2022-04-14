Blankenburg picked up an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

Playing in his first NHL game after signing a one-year, entry-level deal Friday, Blankenburg helped set up a Cole Sillinger goal in the third period and generally looked good on Columbus' second pairing alongside Vladislav Gavrikov, blocking five shots in addition to his assist. The 23-year-old defenseman has some offensive upside, scoring 29 points through 38 games this season as a senior at Michigan, but given his small stature he'll likely have to make an impact at that end of the ice to thrive in the pros.