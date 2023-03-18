Blankenburg supplied a goal in Friday's 7-4 loss to Anaheim.
Blankenburg scored midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his first goal and third point over his last four outings. Overall in 2022-23, Blankenburg has contributed four goals and 13 points in 32 contests.
