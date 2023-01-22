Blankenburg notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Filling the secondary point role on Columbus' power play, the young defenseman whiffed on a one-timer from the blue line but fortunately had the puck trickle over to Patrik Laine, who found Johnny Gaudreau with a cross-ice pass for the Jackets' first goal of the game. Blankenburg's second helper was only a little more deliberate, as he disrupted a Sharks entry attempt behind his own net late in the third period and saw the puck wind up on Sean Kuraly's stick, who fired it the length of the ice for an empty-netter. Blankenburg has three goals and seven points through 13 NHL games this season in between injuries, and while Adam Boqvist is the team's top blueliner with the man advantage for now, his spot is far from secure.