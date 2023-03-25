Blankenburg temporarily left Friday's game against the Islanders because of a lower-body injury, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Blankenburg was initially not expected to return to the contest. It appears as though he will be available to play Saturday against Montreal. Blankenburg has 14 points, 47 blocks and 60 hits in 35 appearances this season.
