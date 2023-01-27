Blankenburg is dealing with an upper-body injury and will miss Friday's game against Vancouver, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Blankenburg is regarded as being day-to-day beyond Friday's contest. He has three goals and seven points in 15 games in 2022-23. Gavin Bayreuther, who has spent Columbus' last seven games as a healthy scratch, is projected to draw back into the lineup.