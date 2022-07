Blankenburg (knee) signed a two-year, $1.65 million contract with Columbus on Friday.

Blankenburg scored three points in seven games with the Blue Jackets last season after finishing a four-year career with the University of Michigan. The 24-year-old blueliner scored 29 points in 38 games there as a senior. He was injured while playing with Team USA at the World Championship but he's expected to compete for a bottom-four role during training camp.