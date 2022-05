Blankenburg (upper body) was named to the United States roster for the World Championships on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Blankenburg missed the final two games of the NHL season due to his upper-body injury but appears no worse for the wear. Looking ahead to next season, the youngster should be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster and could secure his place as a full-time NHL player next year.