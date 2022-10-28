Blankenburg (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against Boston, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
Blankenburg also missed Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Arizona. Adam Boqvist drew into the lineup Tuesday in place of Blankenburg, but Boqvist is out now too with a broken foot. Consequently, Gavin Bayreuther will make his season debut on the third pairing with Erik Gudbranson.
