Blankenburg is considered week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.

Blankenburg has generated four goals and 10 assists in 36 games this season following a previous extended stint on the shelf due to a broken ankle. It's not immediately clear if this latest ailment is related or not. With Erik Gudbranson (upper body) also out of action for six weeks, the Jackets will need to call up a player from the minors with Marcus Bjork the most likely candidate.