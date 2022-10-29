Blankenburg (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Blankenburg's listed as day-to-day, and this move is retroactive to Oct. 23, when he was injured in a game against the Rangers. He has one goal, one assist, eight shots on net, six blocks and 10 hits in four appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Isn't available Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Ruled out versus Yotes•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Collects game-winning goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Looks good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Inks two-year deal•