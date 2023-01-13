Blankenburg (lower body) exited Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes late in the third period, but head coach Brad Larsen believes the defenseman will be fine, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
It looks like it's just an injury scare for Blankenburg, who played in his first game in two months after suffering a broken ankle in November. The Michigan native's status should be confirmed ahead of Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Will return Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Resumes skating•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Breaks ankle Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Isn't available Friday•