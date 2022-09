Blankenburg (knee) is slated to participate with Group 3 at the Blue Jackets' training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Blankenburg suffered a knee injury at the World Championship in May, but he's recovered from it during the offseason. The 24-year-old is on the roster fringe for the Blue Jackets and will likely need to show more than Ben Harpur to earn a roster spot.