Blankenburg (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Kraken, per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Blankenburg is slated to be out for the second straight game -- he also missed Friday's game in Vancouver. With Adam Boqvist (upper body) also out, the newly recalled Jake Christiansen will enter the lineup in a third-pairing role, while Tim Berni and Gavin Bayreuther figure to also pick up some of the slack. The Blue Jackets play once more before the All-Star break -- Tuesday versus the Capitals.
