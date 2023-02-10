Per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, Blankenburg (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday versus Toronto, according to coach Brad Larsen.
Blankenburg has played only 15 games this season due to injuries. The defenseman has been fairly strong offensively, with three goals and four assists. He has 25 hits and blocked shots as well as 24 shots on goal this season.
