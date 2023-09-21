Blankenburg (ankle) was on the ice for Thursday's practice at Blue Jackets camp, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Blankenburg was considered week-to-week with an ankle injury at the end of last season. He also missed time with a broken ankle previously in the campaign. It'll be something to monitor with the 25-year-old blueliner, who could be shuffled out of the Opening Night lineup after the Blue Jackets added Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov in the offseason.