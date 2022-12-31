Blankenburg (broken ankle) has resumed skating, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Blankenburg suffered the injury Nov. 10 and was expected to be out of action 6-8 weeks. It has already been seven-plus weeks for the defenseman and it appears that he still won't return at the eight-week mark as there is still no timetable for his return. Blankenburg was playing on the top pairing at the time of his injury. He had two goals and three points in seven games before he was sidelined.