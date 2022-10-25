Blankenburg (upper body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available to face Arizona on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Blankenburg was off to a decent start to the year, having notched one goal on eight shots, one assist and 10 hits in his first four contests. Once healthy, Blankenburg should be a near-lock to retake his place on the blue line. Until then, Adam Boqvist will rejoin the lineup after having been a healthy scratch in the previous four contests.