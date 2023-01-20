Blankenburg scored a goal on five shots in Thursday' 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Blankenburg beat Anthony Stolarz with a wrist shot from the circle, extending Columbus' lead to 3-0 at the end of the first period. It's Blankenburg's first goal since he returned from a 27-game stint on the IR with a broken ankle. The 24-year-old blueliner offers some long-term offensive upside, but it's hard to count on him to produce consistently while playing on Columbus' third pairing. He now has three goals and two assists in 12 games this season.