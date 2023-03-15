Blankenburg notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Blankenburg helped out on a Liam Foudy tally in the third period. With four helpers over his last nine outings, Blankenburg is holding his own in a top-four role. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, nine assists, 41 shots on net, 55 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 30 contests this season.