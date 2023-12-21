Blankenburg (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Capitals, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Blankenburg has played six games since his recall earlier in December. He's logged three shots on goal, 11 hits and 12 blocked shots while failing to record a point. His absence Thursday will allow rookie David Jiricek to rejoin the lineup.
