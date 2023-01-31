Blankenburg (upper body) will be unavailable versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Blankenburg has been plagued by injuries this season, playing in just 15 games so far this year. In limited action, the blueliner has notched three goals and four assists while averaging 18:20 of ice time. With Adam Boqvist (upper body) also on the shelf, Gavin Bayreuther and Marcus Bjork figure to see significant upticks in ice time.