Blankenburg left Friday's game against the Islanders because of a lower-body injury, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Blankenburg isn't expected to return to the contest, and his status for Saturday's game versus Montreal is unknown. He had a minus-1 rating in 8:25 of ice time before exiting the contest. Prior to Friday's actions, Blankenburg had four goals and 14 points in 34 appearances in 2022-23.