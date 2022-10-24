Blakenburg left Sunday's game against the Rangers with an upper-body injury.

Blakenburg logged 7:59 of ice time prior to his exit. There was no update on his status after the contest, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports. The 24-year-old defenseman was hurt in a collision with Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Tuesday against Arizona.