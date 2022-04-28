Blankenburg suffered an upper-body injury against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and will miss the team's final two games of the season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Blankenburg logged seven games for the Jackets following the conclusion of his collegiate season with the University of Michigan. In those first NHL contests, the 23-year-old blueliner notched one goal on 13 shots, two assists and 19 hits while averaging 17:34 of ice time. Assuming the club can re-sign Blankenburg during the offseason, he should be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster next year.