Blankenburg notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
He saw only 16 seconds of time with the man advantage on the night, but Blankenburg made them count. The 24-year-old had only one point, a helper, over his prior 11 games, but his role on the Columbus blue line could grow down the stretch with Vladislav Gavrikov getting sent to the Kings on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Playing Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Still sidelined against Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Missing Friday's contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Collects two helpers Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg: Scores in defeat•