Blankenburg notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

He saw only 16 seconds of time with the man advantage on the night, but Blankenburg made them count. The 24-year-old had only one point, a helper, over his prior 11 games, but his role on the Columbus blue line could grow down the stretch with Vladislav Gavrikov getting sent to the Kings on Wednesday.