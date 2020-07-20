Foligno missed Monday's practice session, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Foligno is coming off his seventh straight season in which he reached the 30-point mark and his absence would every hamper the Jackets' chances of getting past Toronto in the play-in series matchup. If Foligno is unable to suit up, Emil Bemstrom or Alexandre Texier figures to jump up into top-six.

