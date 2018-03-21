Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Another two-point effort Tuesday

Foligno recorded two assists while adding one shot, two hits, one blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

It's his second straight game with two points, and Foligno now has a goal and six points with a plus-5 rating over the last five games while dishing out a whopping 16 hits. The Jackets' captain has had a disappointing offensive season until his recent hot streak, but he's capable of generating some strong fantasy numbers down the stretch with his physical play.