Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno: Another two-point effort Tuesday
Foligno recorded two assists while adding one shot, two hits, one blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
It's his second straight game with two points, and Foligno now has a goal and six points with a plus-5 rating over the last five games while dishing out a whopping 16 hits. The Jackets' captain has had a disappointing offensive season until his recent hot streak, but he's capable of generating some strong fantasy numbers down the stretch with his physical play.
